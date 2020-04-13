Turkey has confirmed 17 cases of the coronavirus in five different open prisons, while three inmates have died of the COVID-19 disease, Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül announced Monday.

"Seventeen convicts in five open penal institutions were diagnosed with COVID-19. Three convicts lost their lives during treatment," Gül said in a news conference.

Gül said there were no confirmed cases in closed prisons.

"Of the 14 convicts still being treated in hospitals, 13 are in good health and one convict with a chronic disease is in intensive care," Gül added.

He also said 14 judges and prosecutors, 32 courthouse staff, 79 members of prison staff and 34 forensic medicine professionals tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Sunday, Turkey reported an overall death toll of 1,198. The country has nearly 57,000 confirmed cases.

Since appearing in Wuhan, China, last December, the coronavirus has spread to at least 185 countries and regions.

Data compiled by the U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University shows worldwide infections have surpassed 1.85 million, with the death toll nearly 115,000, while more than 438,200 have recovered.