A loud blast rocked a fireworks factory in the northwestern Turkish province of Sakarya Friday morning. Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said two people were killed and 73 others were injured in the explosion.

The explosion, of which the cause is not yet known, sent an enormous plume of smoke into the sky. Sakarya Gov. Çetin Oktay Kaldırım told Anadolu Agency (AA) that crews were unable to intervene in the incident due to ongoing explosions but they secured the perimeter of the factory.

The noise of the explosion in the district of Hendek was heard throughout central Sakarya, some 50 kilometers (31 miles) away from the scene, sending people into the streets in panic. Ambulances and firefighters were dispatched to the scene.

Hendek Mayor Turgut Babaoğlu told reporters that there were about 150 workers inside. Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca and Minister of Family, Labor and Social Services Zehra Zümrüt Selçuk traveled to Sakarya to monitor the situation. The Turkish Red Crescent head urged residents living nearby the explosion area to remain indoors and shut their windows over a possible chemical gas release. The same facility was hit by explosions in 2009, 2011 and 2014 that killed 3 workers.

In 2008, 20 people were killed in an explosion in a fireworks factory in Istanbul, west of Sakarya.