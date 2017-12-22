FETÖ abuse of religion exposed in 8 languages

Turkey's top religious authority has translated a report on the Gülenist Terror Group's (FETÖ) exploitation of religion into eight languages.

Based on an analysis of around 670 hours of recorded speeches by Fetullah Gülen, the leader of the group behind last year's defeated coup, and his collected works of 80 publications, the report by Turkey's Religious Affairs Directorate Diyanet was first released in Turkish this July.

To spread international awareness of the FETÖ threat, the report has since been translated into English, Arabic, French, German, Russian, Albanian, Kyrgyz, and Kazakh.

The 90-page report reveals that Gülen, in order to convince his followers that his orders were "divinely guided," constantly implied that he conversed with the Prophet Mohammed.

The report also shows that Gülen made frequent references to Sufism - a mystic branch of Islam - in his speeches to attract more followers.

According to the report, Gülen also told his followers he was spiritually connected to angels and could speak to great Sufi saints of the past.

"FETÖ is a movement clandestinely engaged in religious engineering in the guise of 'religious dialogue,' whereas what it really does is distort the fundamental two-fold Islamic creedal formula [kalima-i tawheed]," says the report.

The directorate said the report would be distributed abroad to warn people of FETÖ's deliberate misuse of a number of Quranic verses to mobilize its members at the expense of harming Islam.

FETÖ and its U.S.-based leader Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 249 people dead and some 2,200 injured.

Turkey accuses FETÖ of a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.