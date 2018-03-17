BBC TV series insult offends Kırıkkale

Turkish viewers have slammed "Collateral," a BBC Two, Netflix TV series for its negative portrayal of central Turkey's Kırıkkale.

The TV miniseries, first broadcast on BBC Two and later on Netflix, drew the ire of Turkish public when Berna Yalaz, one of the characters in the show, casually remarked about Kırıkkale being the "the worst place on earth."

Social media sites were awash with criticism of the show while Kırıkkale Mayor Mehmet Saygılı joined those condemning the show's negative portrayal of the city.

In a written statement to Daily Sabah, Saygılı also slammed some other remarks by the character, who says she was "happy" not to be living in Turkey anymore.

"We are baffled why they would want to deride Kırıkkale, but it is obvious this was done to defame Turkey. I strongly reject and condemn these remarks," Saygılı said.

He also expressed his frustration over why someone, who claims to be from Kırıkkale, would want to defame it, adding, "This is the city of patriots. It is to a many martyrs, who died defending their country."

"Collateral," starring Oscar-nominee Carey Mulligan, is a crime-drama about detectives investigating human traffickers following the murder of a pizza delivery man. Italian actress Maya Sansa portrays Berna Yalaz, a British agent working undercover in a trafficking ring.