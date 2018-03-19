Letter writer refuses to give up typewriter

One of a dying breed, a professional letter writer continues to reject any information-age devices to continue his career, instead using his trusted old typewriter.

The writer, 70-year-old Turgut Ertuğ, has been professionally typing official letters for most of the past 50 years, said he dislikes computers and enjoys the ticking of the typewriter.

"I started doing this job in 1972. I opened this shop as a second job while working as a state servant." He said business was good some days and less so on others.

"But still I go on. This is not a profit-oriented business. I do this to serve the people." He said if a customer had no money, he wrote letters free of charge. "I don't charge much. God's grace is enough."