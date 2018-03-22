   
TURKEY
CATEGORIES

1 officer dead, 1 missing after police car plunges into stream in northern Turkey’s Trabzon

DAILY SABAH
ISTANBUL
Published
AA Photo
AA Photo

One police officer is dead, another missing and a third injured after a police vehicle plunged into a stream in northern Turkey's Trabzon province early Thursday morning.

Authorities are searching for the missing officer, who was reportedly carried away in the stream's current.

The incident occurred in the Maçka district's Çatak village, when a police vehicle carrying the three on-duty officers tumbled off a bridge into the Maçka Stream around 2 a.m.

The police officer killed in the accident has been identified as Yunus Çavdar, while officer Izzet Kazaz suffered minor injuries.

Emergency diving teams are searching the stream for missing officer Mehmet Ayan, according to a written statement by the Governorate of Trabzon.

A funeral service will be held Thursday afternoon for Çavdar.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Previous in Turkey Nevruz, a festival observed in a diverse group of communities and...
DAILY SABAH RECOMMENDS