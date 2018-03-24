Aid group TADD provides clean water to Uganda in memory of fallen Turkish soldiers

The Turkish aid organization Association of Friends of All Africa (TADD) has concluded two new water projects in Uganda, in memory of Turkish soldiers who were killed in action.

The two "Mehmetçik" (a nickname for Turkish soldiers) wells are open to public use and will provide the citizens of Uganda with clean water.

TADD also announced on its official Twitter account that two similar projects would be launched soon, calling for necessary donations.

The aid organization was founded in 2015 to stimulate cooperation between Turkey and African countries, especially in the fields of healthcare and economics.

TADD has successfully provided Africans in need with food supplies and clean water over the past years.

The organization is currently active in Uganda, Ethiopia, Sudan, Tanzania and Nigeria.