17 illegal migrants killed, 36 others injured in minibus crash in eastern Turkey

Seventeen undocumented migrants were killed and 36 injured when their minibus crashed into a light pole late Thursday in eastern Turkey, according to the province's governor.

The minibus caught fire after hitting the pole on the Iğdır-Kars highway in Iğdır province.

The migrants, including Afghan, Pakistani and Iranian nationals, entered Turkey illegally from the Iranian border.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, deputy provincial health director, Taner Başaran said that 50 people were in the vehicle, of which the passenger capacity is only 14.

However, it was later learned that the vehicle was carrying more than 50 people.

Also, 13 more undocumented migrants inside another minibus -- which was moving with the other one -- were held by security forces.

Later, the governor of the province, Enver Ünlü said that the second vehicle hit some of the migrants, who were thrown from the vehicle as it hit the pole.

Stating that the driver was also among those killed, Ünlü expressed sadness over the accident.

Gendarmerie forces, a fire brigade squad, disaster and emergency management teams and medical teams rushed to the scene soon after the incident.

The injured, including some in serious condition, were taken to Iğdır State Hospital, while the fire was extinguished by the firefighters.