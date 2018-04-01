Nearly 900 undocumented migrants held across Turkey

At least 406 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Over 260 undocumented migrants captured in Turkey's Edirne, Erzurum provinces

Turkish security forces held a total of 899 undocumented migrants in Turkey, according to a Turkish army statement on Sunday.

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said Turkish border guards rounded up 641 migrants trying to illegally enter Turkey from Syria.

It added that security forces held 123 more migrants attempting to illegally enter Turkey from Iran.

During the interception, 111 kilograms (244 pounds) of illegal drugs were also seized, according to the statement.

Another 135 migrants were held while trying to illegally enter Greece from Turkey, the statement added.

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe.