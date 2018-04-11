Turkish Police mark 173rd anniversary

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan received a police delegation yesterday as Turkish National Police marks its 173rd anniversary.

Elite Special Operations police squads performed stunts outside the Beştepe Presidential Complex, abseiled down from helicopters while unfurling Turkish flags. Erdoğan later chatted with police officers at the event.

The Turkish National Police was founded by an April 10, 1845 decree, in the last century before collapse of Ottoman Empire. Today, with total manpower of 276,963 people, it is the main law enforcement agency providing nationwide security.