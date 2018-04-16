270 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

At least 270 undocumented migrants were held in Turkey, security sources said on Saturday.

İzmir coastal guards have rounded up 216 Syrians and two Eritreans when they were attempting to cross into Greece via two rubber boats, said a security source on the condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Blankets and food were provided to the migrants after they were taken out of the boat.

Separately, gendarmes detained 52 undocumented migrants from Pakistan in the Babaeski, Pınarhisar and Demirköy districts of northwestern Kırklareli province, another source said. Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.