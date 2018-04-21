İletee to be Turkey's much-more-secure rival to WhatsApp

The wide availability of messaging apps also raises concerns on their security. A few days after the French government announced building its own encrypted messenger service, a leading state-run software company of Turkey unveiled İletee, a program much more secure than WhatsApp, according to the company's manager.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency (AA) on the sidelines of a cybersecurity summit for public agencies in the capital Ankara, HAVELSAN's manager Ahmet Hamdi Atalay said the "national and encrypted messaging and video call platform" will be unveiled later this year. A word play on the Turkish word for "message," İletee will have more features than WhatsApp.

Atalay said servers of the platform would be based in Turkey. More details are to be announced at its launch while Atalay said that the app would operate in a secure space in smartphones, on an operating system embedded in hardware, adding it would offer protection against the hacking of phones. HAVELSAN seeks to include the app to smartphones sold by local cellphone manufacturers.

In February, Turkey's national post directorate PTT had unveiled PTTMessenger, a locally-made messaging app which will be used by the public sector before being opened to the public.