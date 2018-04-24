Magnitude 5.1 earthquake hits Turkey's Adıyaman

An earthquake of magnitude 5.1 hit southeastern Turkey's Adıyaman province early Tuesday.

The tremor shook the Samsat district at 03:34 a.m. local time (00:34 GMT) and several homes were reportedly damaged following the 5.1 magnitude quake.

No casualties were reported after the incident, but 13 people were reported injured.

The earthquake was reportedly felt in the neighboring Şanlıurfa, Gaziantep and Diyarbakır provinces.

The depth of the quake was 7 kilometers, the Prime Ministry Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) said.

Turkey, situated on major seismic fault lines, is regularly hit by earthquakes.