Turks spend more time reading books than most Europeans, study finds

Turks on average spend more time reading books than most of their European counterparts – including Britons, Spaniards and Dutchmen – research published Monday by the European Statistical Institute (Eurostat) showed.

The study researched average daily reading times among European countries between 2008 and 2015, with results published April 23 to commemorate World Book Day.

Only five European nationalities read more than Turks on daily average. Estonians ranked first, reading books for 13 minutes a day, followed by Poles and Finns with 12 minutes.

Hungarians read on average 10 minutes per day, and Greeks read nine minutes per day.

Turks read on average seven minutes a day, along with Germans and Luxembourgers.

At the bottom of the list were Austrians, Italians and Romanians, reading five minutes a day, with French reading least of all Europeans with two minutes per day.

The study also said 10 percent of Turks reported reading books as a fundamental cultural activity, compared to 16.8 percent of Finns and 16.4 percent of Poles.