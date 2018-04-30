Turkish, Serbian cyclists to pedal for friendship

Four cyclists on Saturday began their nine-day journey from the Serbian capital Belgrade to Istanbul.

The Friendship Bridge tour from the Istanbul Gate in Belgrade to the Belgrade Gate in Istanbul aims to improve relations between Turkey and Serbia. The tour also honors Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic's scheduled visit to Turkey on May 7. The opening ceremony of the tour, with two Turkish and two Serbian cyclists, was attended by Vucic, Deputy Prime Minister Rasim Ljajic and Turkey's Ambassador to Belgrade Tanju Bilgic.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Serbian president said: "This tour is proof that relations between Turkey and Serbia are getting stronger and closer every day."

He appreciated Turkey's contribution to Serbia by opening companies in underdeveloped cities and providing employment to hundreds of people.

"I told them that they represent not only themselves but our entire country, all of our employees currently working in Turkish companies, and the potential employees," Vucic said, referring to the cyclists.

Vucic said he is looking forward to meeting Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to discuss regional issues and bilateral relations.

Bilgic said the bike tour will bring people of the two countries closer by highlighting their similarities.

"Ahead of the visit of President Vucic to Ankara, we want to show that we have many similarities. This tour will develop friendly relations between the two countries," said Bilgic.

The cyclists will pedal 130 kilometers (80 miles) every day to cover a 1,200-kilometer (approx. 745-mile) route.