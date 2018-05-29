Unique lake dries up after drought, incorrect irrigation

Lake Meke, a unique crater lake with a giant volcanic cone in its middle, has completely dried up because of the ongoing drought and incorrect irrigation techniques, experts say.

The lake in central Turkey's Konya is known as the "evil eye talisman" of the country for its resemblance to the shape of the popular amulet. Now registered as a national monument, it was formed when an extinct volcano's crater, formed some 4 millions of years ago during an eruption, flooded. A second eruption resulted in another volcanic cone in the middle of the lake about 9,000 years ago.

Professor Fetullah Arık, head of the local geology engineers' chamber, says that misuse of underground water and the lingering drought left the lake without water, making it difficult to restore it to its former glory. Currently, only a small pond occupies one side of the cone's outskirts. The rest is littered with plastic bottles and other garbage that had accumulated on the bottom of the lake before it dried up. Arık says it is not only Meke that is under threat but that other bodies of water are also drying up. "Meke was the most affected as its water level was already low due to the drought. Karapınar [Konya's district where the lake is located] has less rainfall than anywhere else in Turkey yearly and has the highest use of underground water in Turkey [for irrigation]," Arık says.