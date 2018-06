Official figures show that last year the number of suicides decreased 3.9 percent and 3,069 people took their own lives.

Figures published yesterday by the state-run Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) show the number of deaths in the country last year.

Men comprised 77.2 percent of those who committed suicide and the crude suicide rate or number of suicides per 100,000 people, decreased to 3.82 percent.