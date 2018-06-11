Turkey delivers aid to orphanages in Sierra Leone

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) has provided seven orphanages with food aid in Sierra Leone, said the agency on Saturday.

In a statement, the state-run aid body said aid for one month was distributed among the orphanages, which operate in tough conditions, in the capital Freetown.

Children aged three to 16, whose parents died as a result of the Ebola virus, along with those who lost their limbs during the civil war, are living in two of the orphanages. Sierra Leone suffered from an 11-year civil conflict from 1991 to 2002 that cost the lives of an estimated 50,000 people.