Turkish authorities boost traffic controls for bayram

The Interior Ministry has taken a series of measures to ensure traffic safety during the three-day Eid al-Fitr starting today.

During the holiday, millions of urban Turks travel to rural centers to visit families or go to resorts.

This mass movement creates significant traffic congestion and is often marked by multiple fatal road accidents every year.

In a statement, the ministry said that the beefed-up traffic controls will continue until June 18, with 69,639 traffic personnel working around the clock.

Authorities will also use helicopters and drones, especially around congested roads.

They have also deployed 15 traffic teams at key spots where deadly collisions occur frequently.

Traffic patrols will stop and make routine checks to see if drivers are exhausted.

There will also be special measures for bus and truck drivers, with those below the age of 26 not allowed to drive.