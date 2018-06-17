2 patients dead after fire at private hospital in Turkey's Gaziantep

Two patients were killed Sunday after a fire broke out at a private hospital in Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province.

The fire broke out in the basement of the NCR International Hospital in the town of Şehitkamil, causing intense billows of smoke which killed two patients in the intensive care unit.

The smoke also injured 25 other patients in the intensive care unit, 45 babies in the newborn unit, 10 other patients and five hospital personnel.

Firefighters, emergency crews and Search and Rescue (AFAD) teams brought the blaze under control and helped evacuate patients and staff to other hospitals.

According to the governor, an investigation has been opened into the cause of the fire.