Turkey donates 20 buses to Gambia

The Turkish Government on Friday donated 20 buses to Gambia to help improve the country's public transportation system.

The buses were handed over to President Adama Barrow in Banjul at a ceremony attended by several government officials.

According to the Turkish ambassador, the presentation reaffirms Turkey's commitment and support of the new government.

"Not only are we giving buses, we want to share the experience and know-how of the Istanbul Metropolitan Services with The Gambia," İsmail Hakkı Turunç, chief advisor at the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality, said.

President Barrow expressed deep appreciation for the Turkish government. He said the buses will go a long way to providing alternative means of public transportation.