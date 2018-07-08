10 killed, 73 injured after train derails in northwestern Turkey

10 people killed and 73 were injured Sunday after a passenger train derailed in the northwestern Turkish province of Tekirdağ.

Five carriages of the train, with 360 people on board, traveling from Uzunköprü, Edirne to Istanbul were toppled near Sarılar village of Tekirdağ's Corlu district.

Tekirdağ governor Mehmet Ceylan said injured people have been evacuated from the scene of the accident with helicopters.

Ceylan said the train derailed due to bad weather conditions. The health ministry said the accident was caused by landslides following heavy rains in the area.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım offered their condolences to the victims' families after being briefed about the accident.