Renowned Turkish cardiac surgeon Dr. Öz helps children in Syria’s Azaz

Renowned Turkish-American cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Mehmet Öz visited Syria's northwestern Azaz region on Sunday to examine children who were affected by bombings.

Coming to Turkey's southeastern Gaziantep province under a program by Turkish Prime Ministry's Disaster Relief Agency (AFAD), Öz, accompanied by AFAD President Mehmet Güllüoğlu and cardiac surgeon and Daily Sabah columnist Dr. Halit Yerebakan, headed to Syria from Öncüpınar Customs Gate.

Öz -- who is widely known by his television program The Dr. Oz Show that has won several Daytime Emmy Awards -- visited schools and hospitals that were built by Turkish government's support.

Dr. Öz gives medical assistance to Syrian children during visit to Azaz AA

During his visit, the cardiac surgeon also examined the 13-year-old boy Musenna Asi, who suffered injuries after his house in Deir el-Zour was bombed.

Giving presents to children, Öz also examined the 12-year-old girl Zeynep, who has a hole in her heart.

"There are thousands of children here," Dr. Öz said, adding: "Adults are trying to move on with their lives but if we do not help Syria, we will suffer the consequences. These children may become doctors, lawyers in the future or may become people that we do not want them to be. We must help them."

He also said Turkey is the only solution for the injured children to survive.

Öz noted that efforts for refugees are of crucial importance. "War is upsetting but if we lose the generation after the war, that would be our mistake. There are 3.5 million refugees right now. If we educate them, they might be world leaders, but if we don't, they might end up as terrorists," he said.

He added that some countries do not keep their word on refugees. "I urge everyone who hears my voice to think for two minutes of 'what I can do.' It can be something small, but we should do something. Send a letter, send a football, send a small note. Launch a campaign over social media. Small help sometimes can give great happiness. Think about Syria for two minutes," Öz said.

Held by the Syrian opposition since July 2012 and briefly by the Daesh terrorist group in 2013, Azaz came under direct Turkish control with the Operation Euphrates Shield launched in August 2016 to clear Daesh from northern Syrian towns bordering Turkey.