Turkish NGO to send meat to 10M people worldwide

The Türkiye Diyanet Foundation (TDV), the charity agency of Turkey's top religious body, will help some 10 million people around the world this Qurban Bayram (known as Eid al-Adha in Arabic) that begins on Aug. 21.

Run by the Directorate of Religious Affairs (Diyanet), the TDV will slaughter sacrificial animals and deliver the meat across Turkey as well as in 145 countries around the world, the head of the foundation Mehmet Savaş Polat said.

A team of some 6,500 volunteers will distribute the meat to the needy in different countries, including Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Bangladesh, Malaysia, and Pakistan.

The slogan of the TDV's campaign this year is "Share your sacrificial animals, get closer to your brother."

Last year, the TDV delivered more than 250,000 shares of meat from sacrificial animals, Polat said.