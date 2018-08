Some 200 sheep and goats jumped off a cliff in an apparent mass suicide in southeastern Turkey's Şırnak yesterday.

Another 100 animals stranded on the cliffside were rescued by villagers after two shepherds alerted them.

Sheep suicides are uncommon but not unknown in Turkey. In 2005, approximately 1,500 sheep jumped off a cliff in eastern Turkey's Van. Only 450 animals perished after the carcasses below cushioned the landing.