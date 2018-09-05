56 illegal migrants being held off Aegean coast

At least 56 illegal migrants are being held in the Aegean province of Aydın and the southwestern province of Muğla.

The Turkish Coast Guard identified a group of people sailing in a rubber boat yesterday off the coast of Kuşadası district. Turkish police and Coast Guard teams carried out a joint operation to stop 14 Iraqi nationals, 13 Afghans and six Syrians. All of the migrants were referred to the provincial migration office.

In Datça, a district of Muğla, 23 illegal migrants were held in Bükcez Bay as they were about to board a boat to the Greek island of Kos. They were brought to the area by a white van. Security forces also detained four Turks accused of smuggling the migrants that were identified as Syrian, Palestinian and Somali nationals.

Turkey has been a main route for irregular migrants trying to cross into Europe, especially since 2011, when the Syrian civil war began.