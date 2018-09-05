TV series dominate Turkish viewing habits

Turkish viewers watch TV series mostly on TV rather than online, according to 2017 figures on television watching habits in the country. The series, with a viewing rate of 18.85 percent, replaced reality shows, which were the most-watched programs in 2016.

Programs catering to female audiences and game shows followed the most watched content on Turkish television.

One interesting finding about viewing habits is an increase in younger audience for TV series. People in age groups between 5-14 and 15-24 were the primary audience of series while people above the age of 55 watched the least series on television. Reality TV shows, on the other hand, were more popular among older audiences.

Meanwhile, figures by Radio and Television Supreme Council (RTÜK), the country's TV watchdog showed viewers complained most about shows about women. A total of 9,256 complaints were lodged to RTÜK between June 15 and Aug. 27. In the past three months, people filed complaints mostly about infomercials and TV series. Last year, shows catering to women had the most complaints.