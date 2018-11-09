Women and Justice Summit delves into family empowerment

The third edition of the International Women and Justice Summit will kick off in Istanbul on Nov. 23. The two-day summit hosted by leading Turkish nonprofit, the Women and Democracy Association (KADEM), will be themed with "family empowerment" this year.

The summit will host prominent figures ranging from Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and first lady Emine Erdoğan to activists, academics, journalists, businesspeople and ministers from around the world. Set to be held one day before International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women, the summit will discuss family and threats it faces, and solutions to problems of women and family through sociology, psychology and culture. Among the guests and speakers of the summit are Palestinian Minister of Women's Affairs Haifa al-Agha, Chairwoman of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic Hijran Huseynova, Senegalese Minister for Women, Family and Gender Ndeye Sali Diop Dieng, Ugandan Minister of Gender, Labor and Social Affairs Janat Mukwaya and Kyrgyzstan's State Secretary of the Ministry of Labor and Social Development Kanybek Adiyev.

The summit will also hosts panels entitled, "Opportunities and Challenges of Families In the Modern Era," "Towards A Better Work-Family Balance," "Religion as the Binding Power of Family," "Media and Family Interaction: Digitalization of Relations," "Domestic Violence: A Threat to Family Union" and "Impact of Conflicts and Poverty on Families."