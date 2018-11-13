Science awards for Mongolian, US academics

Scientists and researchers from Mongolia, the United States and Romania will be presented with the Turkish Academy of Sciences (TÜBA) Academy Awards, the state-run institution announced yesterday.

Jackie Ying, an American scientist from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology is recognized for her work in nanotechnology. Ying's patents are used in nanomedicine and medical implants. Bold Luvsandorj from Mongolia is recognized for his work on the links between Turkic and Mongolian languages and ancient Turkic inscriptions. Viorel Panaite of the University of Bucharest is recognized for his work on Ottoman laws.

TÜBA also gave an award to Fatih Mehmet Uçkun, a scientist of Turkish origin who teaches at University of Minnesota for his work on new treatment methods for leukemia. The awards will be given to their recipients at a ceremony expected to be attended by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. The date will be announced soon for the ceremony.