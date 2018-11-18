Flash floods hit Turkish resort town of Bodrum

Heavy downpours since Saturday night in western and southwestern Turkey caused flash floods in Aegean resort town of Bodrum, damaging houses and businesses while dragging cars into the sea.

The old town area was hit the hardest in Sunday's floods, which came after 200 kilograms of rainfall poured per square meter in the last 24 hours.

Shop owners expressed their anger with the authorities for failing to take necessary precautions.

"Each year we face this problem. Necessary precautions are not taken. I have great damage, all my belongings rendered useless," tailor Mustafa Ateş told the Anadolu Agency.

Municipality crews have launched efforts to evacuate people from flooded streets, discharge water from and clean up affected buildings. Authorities are also trying to assess the damage in public and private property.

In some parts, the pavement was uprooted by flooding water, causing large cracks in the streets. Water and electricity grids were also damaged. The sea turned brown in some parts due to muddy water streaming down the town center.

One lane of the Bodrum – Milas highway was also closed to traffic due to rocks and debris brought by flood water.