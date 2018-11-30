Ibrahim Altay to lead Daily Sabah as new editor-in-chief

Daily Sabah announces with great pride and pleasure that İbrahim Zahid Altay has been appointed as its new Editor-in-Chief, taking up where his predecessor Serdar Karagöz left off.

Daily Sabah had been in search of a new director since mid October after Karagöz became the new Editor-in-Chief of TRT's International News Channels, TRT World and TRT Arabic.

Serving as the reader's representative of Daily Sabah since 2014 and its sister paper the Sabah since 2013, Altay also currently serves as the General Secretary of the Turkish Media Association.

Born in 1980, Altay graduated from Ankara University's Faculty of Political Sciences in 2003. He started his journalism career at the journal "Rumeli Kültürü" (Rumelian Culture). Between 2008 and 2010, he lived in the U.S., conducting research on "Media Development" at the University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA). After returning to Turkey he joined Sabah, working on the paper's weekend edition.

While expressing great thanks to Karagöz for his outstanding services, we, as Daily Sabah warmly welcome Altay in his new role to take Daily Sabah's reporting and expertise to the next level.