Turkish aid agency helps Afghan women with job skills

Turkey's state-run aid agency is helping women in northern Afghanistan gain valuable employment skills.

The aid is going to the women's vocational training in Baghlan, a city in northern Afghanistan, according to a statement by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA).

According to TİKA, the donation was made in cooperation with Baghlan's Culture Directorate to help women get jobs and improve their social status.

The aid includes training in stitching and embroidery, lessons on the holy Quran, literacy, hairdressing and Turkish language courses.

The vocational training of up to six months is expected to benefit some 350 women.