Rize police chief killed, 2 others wounded in department shooting in northeastern Turkey

A police chief has died and two others wounded in shooting believed to have been carried out by a police officer Tuesday at Rize Police Department in northeastern Turkey.



Provincial Police Director Altuğ Verdi was taken to the hospital in critical condition but doctors were unable to save his life, Rize Governor Kemal Çeber said.

Staff Branch Manager Ercan Polat and another police officer were also wounded in the attack, according to Demirören News Agency.

The unidentified suspect was a policeman at traffic department of Rize police. Çeber said the suspect, who was arrested after the attack, was serving in the province's Derepazarı district and sought a new assignment in central Rize.

"In line with the security procedure, he checked out his pistol in the front desk outside police chief's room. When his request for reassignment was rejected by the police chief, he returned to the desk, grabbed his gun and stormed into the room," Çeber said.

One police officer has been arrested for carrying out the attack, and is wounded, the official Anadolu Agency said.

"Our deputy secretary and our police chief are on their way to Rize," Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said, adding that more details of the incident would be provided once they become clear.

Special operations teams entered the building after gunshots were heard and precautions were taken to secure the premises.

