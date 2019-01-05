State aid body provides bus to Peru rehab center

Turkey's state aid agency has provided a shuttle bus to a rehabilitation center for homeless children in Peru.

The Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) said the bus was donated to El Mundo Libre Institute (IML) in the capital Lima to be used in social and cultural activities and to provide transportation to their campus outside the capital.

"Turkey's support is very important to us. If it hadn't been for Turkish aid, our workshops for children and access to clean water wouldn't have been possible," Maria Luisa, head of the IML, said at the shuttle bus delivery ceremony.

The quality of education in the country is strengthening due to the direct support to children, who are the futures of the nation, she added.

Since its establishment in 1984, the IML has been active as a nongovernmental organization working to rehabilitate children with drug addictions, according to the statement.

It said the institute currently provides shelter and education facilities, including vocational and art lessons, for 60 children - 30 boys and 30 girls.

TİKA has provided equipment to the institution in previous years. The support is used for vocational training and teaching the children how to make chocolate, paintings, ceramics and embroidery to help them lead a an upstanding life.