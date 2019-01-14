Explosion at natural gas pipeline frightens locals in northwest Turkey's Sakarya

A fire broke out after an explosion occurred at a natural gas pipeline near northwest Turkey's Sakarya province, causing panic among local residents, reports said Monday.

The explosion occurred at Bozüyük-Adapazarı natural gas pipeline near Sakarya's Arifiye district.

Erosion was the likely cause behind the explosion, Sakarya Governor Ahmet Hamdi Nayir said following the preliminary investigation.

He noted no injuries occurred and natural gas flow was shut after immediately after the explosion.

Dozens of firefighters were dispatched to extinguish the resulting fire at the pipeline, which was brought under control, the governor said.

In a statement released following the incident, Turkey's state-owned Petroleum Pipeline Company (BOTAŞ) said the explosion took place near Değirmendere village at 7:30 a.m. local time and that necessary safety measures have been immediately taken to prevent further damage.