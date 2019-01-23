Turkish paper deliverer saves Afghan family from house fire

A newspaper distributor's quick thinking and heroic actions after a fire broke out in a house of an Afghan family saved their life in Turkey's Black Sea region on Wednesday.

Remzi Özyurt was distributing newspaper in northern Tokat province in the early hours of the morning when he noticed flames and smoke coming from a two-story wooden house.

Özyurt immediately called fire service and police and then woke the family up.

The newspaper distributor later caught two children of the family -- Mukaddese, 7, and Umit, 5, -- after their parents dropped them from the window of the burning house.

"I noticed that the fire would engulf the building. (The family) threw the children down one by one, and I caught and took them to their neighbors living on the opposite side of the building," Özyurt told Anadolu Agency.

Firefighters then rescued Muhammed Norazi and his wife Merziye from the fire.

The fire was extinguished after a one-hour effort.

The family was also taken to a nearby hospital for a health checkup.