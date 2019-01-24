Popular app helps fight against drugs

UYUMA, a government-sponsored smartphone app, has increased its popularity in less than five months after its launch. The app, whose title literally means "do not sleep" and is also an abbreviation for the fight against drugs, allows users to anonymously report suspected drug dealers.

Figures show more than 100,000 people downloaded the app and gave 3,588 tip-offs to police about drug dealers by simply pushing a button on the app.

The app aims to boost public collaboration in counter-narcotics operations, which has been stepped up in the past two years as cheap synthetic drugs easily accessible by the general public have emerged as a new threat in the country's war on drugs.