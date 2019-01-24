   
Tornado in Turkey's Antalya leaves 1 dead, 1 missing, 10 injured

A tornado that struck Turkey's tourism capital Antalya on Thursday has left a 13-year-old child dead, one woman missing and 10 more people injured.

The tornado caused damage to many vehicles, agricultural estates and greenhouses in Kumluca and Finike districts.

The injured have been transferred to Kumluca State Hospital and their treatment continues.

According to Antalya Govenor Münir Karaloğlu, two people were severely injured.

Karaloğlu said that a 20-year-old woman remains missing when a vehicle driven by her mother was dragged into a stream by the tornado. The mother is safe and efforts continue to locate the missing woman, Karaloğlu said.

