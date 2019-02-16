Turkish Red Crescent helped 23 million people across the world in 2018

Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) delivered humanitarian aid to 23 million people in 2018 across the world, the Ankara-based aid group said on Saturday.

"Kızılay helped 23 million people (across the world) in 2018. With the support and help of Turkish people, we struggled to ease people's pain in every place hit by disasters and crises," Kerem Kınık said.

Kınık was speaking at an ordinary local congress of the Turkish Red Crescent in Antalya.

"We want to boost this figure in 2019. Every day we should help 70,000 people. We should have 9,000 units of blood to give to at least 20,000 patients in 1,600 hospitals every day," Kınık added.

Kınık said that he is the 33rd head of the aid group and it has been active for 150 years, helping people in need across the world.

He added that 2.5 million people made donations to Kızılay in 2018.

Turkey is among the world's top aid donors.

The Turkish Red Crescent is the largest humanitarian organization in Turkey, with an international network to help other nations in need.