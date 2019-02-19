Landslide kills 1 at open-pit mine site

One worker was killed in a landslide in western Turkey Monday. According to information obtained by Anadolu Agency, the landslide occurred at a feldspar open-pit mining site near the coastal town of Milas in the province of Muğla.

Two workers still remain under rock slabs that broke off the side of the mountain where the mine was located, Muğla Governor Esengül Civelek told Anadolu Agency. All available search and rescue teams were called to the site as soon as the word of the incident was received, Civelek said. Tayfun Akıncı, who was rescued from the site, was discharged from the hospital after treatment, she added.

The governor said authorities were working to identify the dead miner. Search and rescue teams have maintained efforts to reach two workers still under the rubble.