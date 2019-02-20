Turkish police seize 13th century woven painting depicting Jesus and his disciples

Anti-smuggling police teams have confiscated a 13th century woven painting depicting Jesus Christ in Turkey's Kayseri province, reports said Wednesday.

The painting was seized during an anti-smuggling operation in a high-end building.

Police detained the suspect as he was attempting to sell the invaluable painting, depicting Jesus and his Apostles.

Measuring 200 centimeters in length and 140 centimeters in width, the painting also had writings in Hebrew and Latin.

Experts have launched an investigation into the origins and details of the piece, reports said.

Thousands of anti-smuggling operations are carried across Turkey every year to halt the illegal sale of historical objects and protect the country's rich cultural heritage.



The issue is crucial to a country that is home to about 3,000 ancient cities from 42 civilizations, and whose tourism industry relies on its rich historical heritage to attract millions of foreigners each year.