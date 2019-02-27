Daily Sabah celebrates 5 years of journalism

Turkey's best selling English-language newspaper and most visited news portal Daily Sabah turned five on Wednesday.

The birthday was marked in a celebration attended by the paper's editors, columnists and important figures.





The acting chairman of Turkuvaz Media Group, Serhat Albayrak, the paper's founder and TRT World's editor-in-chief Serdar Karagöz and Daily Sabah's current editor-in-chief İbrahim Altay were among the attendees.





Columnists Merve Şebnem Oruç, Nagehan Alçı, Ankara Bureau Chief Nur Özkan Erbay, Web Department Manager Osman Bahattin Dirlik, managing editor Mehmet Çelik and all editors of the paper also marked the birthday.





First published on February 27, 2014, Daily Sabah continues to grow its audience and to improve its journalistic quality with its young and seasoned editors.