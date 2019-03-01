Bulgarian consulate in Turkey’s Edirne province marks Baba Marta Day, beginning of spring

The Bulgarian Consulate-General in northwestern Turkey's Edirne province celebrated Friday Baba Marta Day, a traditional Bulgarian holiday that marks the first day of spring.

Bulgarian consul to Edirne Radoslava Kafedjiyska and Orthodox Priest Alexander Çıkırık gave traditional "Martenitsa" gifts to the city's residents with peace and health wishes to mark the day, which is also known as Grandma March Day or Birch Month.

Martenitsas are a kind of wristband created by combining red and white colored yarn. The wristbands are worn throughout March until birds like swallows or storks or a blossoming tree is seen, symbolizing the beginning of spring, warmer weather, and well-being. Once the stork or blooming tree appears, the Martenitsa is taken off and hung on a tree. It is believed that the wishes of those who hang their wristbands on a tree at the end of March will come true.

Speaking to journalists, Kafedjiyska said that they continue the Bulgarian tradition in Edirne and will keep on celebrating the day to unite the people.

"White and red threads are the symbol of health, happiness and fortune. I hope, we will continue to celebrate this holiday to unite us all," he said.