Help center assures secure internet for users

Turkey's Information and Communication Technologies Authority (ICTA) has initiated an Internet Help Center which directs users to the right channel by providing solutions to their internet-related problems. The Internet Help Center within the body of the authority offers solutions to internet users in various subjects.

In this context, sections such as "Illegal Content on the Internet," "Internet and Privacy," "Internet and Information Security," "Internet and Health," "Social Network Platforms," "Safe Internet Service," "Online Games" and "Cyberbullying" are among the domains of the center.

Under "Internet and Information Security" information on basic security to privacy settings on the internet to viruses and suspicious emails, internet banking, shopping security are offered to children and young people who are advised on the internet and information security. In "Internet and Privacy," access to information about what should be done in case of violation of privacy and personal rights on the internet is provided. Also, assistance can be given on issues such as reputation-damaging news and information sharing along with unauthorized use of personal information.

The "Online Games" section contributes to issues such as time control in online games that children are addicted to, how parents should approach their children, harmful content encountered in online games, game addiction and the positive and negative effects of digital games especially on children. "Illegal Content on the Internet" helps teach how to report dangerous websites such as those that advocate suicide, websites that sell drugs-stimulants, obscene content, violent videos and visuals, children's sexual abuse, terrorist propaganda and websites that sell health-threatening products.