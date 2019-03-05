Turkey's TİKA provides health services in Niger

A 16 person team from the state-run Turkish Coordination and Cooperation Agency (TİKA) and Health and Education Villages Volunteers Association (BISEG) carried out extensive health screenings, surgeries, and dental treatments in Niger.

The team also gave endoscopy and laparoscopy training in the central city of Agadez. TİKA has been cooperating with nongovernmental organizations since 2006 in order to carry out necessary medical operations in Niger.

It donated an endoscopy device to the city administration and is working to increase the capacity of health services in Niger and improve bilateral relations. Sadou Soloke, governor of Agadez, hailed the efforts, saying: "We do not see Turks as foreigners, we are open to cooperation not only in the field of health but in all fields."