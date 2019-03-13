Court arrests suspect in murder of Turkish Erasmus student in Poland

The suspect sought for the murder of a Turkish university student in Poland was arrested by a Polish court Tuesday.

Mehmet Emektar, who is accused of killing 21-year-old Furkan Kocaman on March 9, was arrested in a secret trial, the Turkish embassy in Warsaw told the Anadolu Agency.

No official information has yet been shared by Polish authorities regarding the cause of the murder while unconfirmed reports claimed that the 29-year-old suspect was a PKK terrorist group sympathizer, showing several statements made by the victim's family as proof.

Kocaman, a student from the International Relations Department of Konya Selçuk University, was killed after his throat was slashed in a knife attack at a shopping mall in Wroclaw where he was studying as part of an Erasmus student exchange program.

The body of Kocaman will be flown to Turkey, officials from the Turkish embassy said. His funeral will be held in central Konya province, his hometown, they added.