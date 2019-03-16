Businesses scrap salt, sugar in health bid

Restaurants and bakeries have started staff training on the negative effects of using excessive salt and sugar and are set to remove the two from tabletops inside eateries.

The move comes after a recent protocol signed between a federation of restaurant and bakery owners and the Ministry of Health.

Chefs, bakers and other staff in eateries and restaurants will be trained to reduce the use of salt in foods they prepared while saltshakers and sugar will be available only for customers specifically asking for it.