Gathering brings together foreign students in Turkey

Foreign students in Turkey gathered in the central province of Kırşehir yesterday to start a series of events that will run until May 4.

Organized by Federation of International Students' Associations (UDEF), the 12th edition of the International Students' Gathering aims to bring together foreign students in Turkey with local communities and help them interact more with Turkish society and culture.

As part of the event, students set up stalls at Kırşehir's Cacabey Square to promote their culture and inform visitors about their respective countries. A number of events will also be held in 91 countries to promote educational opportunities in Turkey for university hopefuls.

Turkey is home to more than 150,000 foreign students from all across the world.