Junior foreign diplomats to be trained in Turkey

Dozens of junior diplomats from across the world will meet in the Turkish capital Ankara for an international training program, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said Sunday.

The 25th edition of the International Junior Diplomats Training Program will be held between April 1-21 with the attendance of 64 junior diplomats from 64 countries, according to the ministry. The Turkish Foreign Ministry has been holding the program since 1992 to contribute "to the development of diplomatic skills and abilities of the participant diplomats from different countries and providing them with an insight into Turkish foreign policy and international issues."

An opening ceremony is set to be held on April 1, and participants will receive certificates at the end of the training program. The trainees will also visit historical and cultural attractions all over Turkey. Last year 68 foreign diplomats participated in the program.