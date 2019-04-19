Same accident kills father, son nine years apart

In a cruel twist of fate, Hasan Küçükdemir died at the exact same spot his father died and under the same circumstances. The 59-year-old man was sitting at a coffeehouse in Bayraklı district of İzmir in western Turkey on Wednesday when a truck, whose driver lost control, crashed into the place.

The truck ran over Küçükdemir and his cousin Haki Küçükdemir; both men died while four others were injured in the accident.

Friends and relatives of the two cousins revealed to reporters that the father of Hasan Küçükdemir died when a car plowed into the coffeehouse in 2010. Hasan and Haki Küçükdemir were also in the coffeehouse during the accident nine years ago but both had escaped uninjured.